Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. announced this week that Lindsay Hoyt Hunt has joined the brokerage as its newest real estate agent. Prior to joining TTW as a realtor, Lindsay worked in technology sales and in lease accounting, where her clients included different real estate and manufacturing companies. With several family members that were already working in real estate, she had always been interested in the possibilities for her own career. Upon diving head first into her curriculum and the Georgia state licensing process, she was instantly hooked. In addition to working with clients to get their homes ready to list and market, Lindsay, as the daughter of an interior designer, also gravitates toward the home staging and design side of real estate.
Lindsay holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational and professional communication from Kennesaw State University and is a 2017 graduate of Unity Christian School. Building on her professional and educational background, she utilizes her strong interpersonal skills to be an effective communicator that successfully approaches and navigates different relationships and situations.
“Lindsay’s fresh energy and command of newer technology will be of great benefit to her as she builds a career in real estate, and follows in the footsteps of other community leaders in her family,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “As a young professional and lifelong native who returned home, she will be able to offer a unique perspective on our community’s quality of life.”
Despite venturing outside of Rome, there was something about her small town that always seemed to pull her back. Earlier this year, Lindsay and her new husband returned to Floyd County from North Carolina to start a new chapter and continue building their life together. As the result of coming home to the place where her family settled more than four generations ago, she says she has found clarity and community.
In her free time, Lindsay enjoys spending time with family, working out and playing USTA tennis. She and her husband, Jacob, live in Armuchee with Koda, their Great Pyrenees dog. She is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of REALTORS, Georgia Association of REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS.