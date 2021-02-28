State Transportation Board member Jeff Lewis was re-elected on Feb. 24 to a new 5-year term.
The self-employed small businessman represents the 11th Congressional District, comprised of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb and Fulton counties.
Lewis chairs the STB's Program Delivery Committee. He also serves on the Statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee, the Equal Access Committee, the P3 Committee, and the Gateways Committee.
A Rome native now residing in Cartersville, Lewis served Bartow County residents for 16 years as a state representative. He is active in the Cartersville Exchange Club and the Cartersville Lions Club.
The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district.
Jerry Shearin of Dallas represents the 14th District covering Floyd and other Northwest Georgia counties. His term runs through April 15, 2023.