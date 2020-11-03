Lenora McEntire Doss, public relations coordinator for Floyd County Schools, is being recognized nationally as a leader in her field.
The National School Public Relations Association selected Doss for its 35 Under 35 program, which recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers every other year. NSPRA describes the class as a group of emerging leaders who are proving that strategic communication is timeless, extending easily to the next generation of school public relations professionals.
This is the fifth class of NSPRA’s 35 under 35, and the first time in the program’s history that the state of Georgia has been represented. Only one other Georgia school public relations professional was honored this year, Callen Moore of the Walton County School District in Monroe.
“Mrs. Doss is an amazing product and asset of Floyd County Schools,” said FCS Superintendent Glenn White. “She is a graduate of Model High School, and her passion for this community shows through in the incredible job she does facilitating communication with all stakeholders every day.”
Doss joined Floyd County Schools in April of 2017. She is currently the Region 1 member services director for GSPRA, the Georgia chapter of the national association consisting of communications and public relations personnel throughout the state.
Doss is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. She is a current participant of Leadership Rome XXXVIII and serves on the boards of Junior Service League of Rome and Open Door Children’s Home, among other community activities.