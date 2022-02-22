Leah Mayo named president of Rome Area Council for the Arts

Leah Mayo has been named president of the Rome Area Council for the Arts.
She said RACA is ready to emerge from the pandemic and begin social interactions again.
“We weren’t dormant during the pandemic by any means — thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we were still able to fund grants for local artists, art organizations and art projects over the past two years, and we maintained our Community HeART Project each February,” Mayo said. “But we are ready to reengage with our community through in-person social events, starting off with our biggest fundraising event: Firefly Fling on April 22.”
The Community HeART Project is on display at the Town Green for the month of February. The HeART canvases may be purchased through our Instagram account, @romearts.
RACA also is helping to sponsor “We Been Here: A Black History Month Exhibition,” on view at Kingfisher Gallery through March 2. A celebration of the exhibition is scheduled for Saturday.
“During the pandemic, we learned just how important the arts are to our sense of community and our sense of well-being,” Mayo said. “I am proud to be part of RACA and support its mission to foster, encourage, and promote a dynamic art community by providing funding to and advocacy for local artists and art organizations.”
In addition to her role with RACA, Mayo is an assistant district attorney at the Rome Circuit District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, she was named an Exceptional Young Professional by the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce. She is participating in Leadership Rome this year along with Leadership Darlington in March. She volunteers at Pepperell High School with their mock trial program and college preparation for seniors.
RACA recently welcomed to its board Molly Kelly Steeves of Hardy Realty, Laura Elmer of NC State University, Melanie Morris of Mel&Mimi, Carolyn Brearley of Darlington School as well as Megan Ware of Aventine, Blossom Hill and Honeymoon Bakery.
