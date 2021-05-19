Laramie named Darlington's STAR student, Shorey named STAR teacher

Angel Laramie has been named the 2021 Darlington STAR Student, and she selected Al Shorey, chairman of the math department, as her STAR Teacher. Both were honored by Georgia Rep. Katie Dempsey at Honors Day on May 14.
A National Merit Scholarship finalist and AP Scholar With Distinction, Laramie has taken three Honors and 12 AP courses at Darlington. As a senior, she was involved in the Senior Ventures program and served as president of the Book Club, editor of the Jabberwokk yearbook, content manager for The Inkslinger literary magazine, and a member of the DarFarm and varsity soccer team. She is also a member of Cum Laude Society, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the Math Team. Laramie has received several E.L. Wright Awards for academic achievement as well as the Rensselaer Medal, Wellesley College Book Award, Worth Moser Award and E.V. Regester Award. She is the daughter of Jenn and Chris Stevenson of Cumming, Ga.
Shorey has taught math at the Upper School since 2013 and also coaches girls' soccer. A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, he holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the United States Military Academy, an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri at Rolla and an M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee. Al and his wife, Stephanie, are the parents of Charlie and Alan.
Locally, the STAR Students and their selected STAR Teachers are honored by their schools and recognized by the Rome Floyd Chamber, which serves as the local sponsor of the STAR program. Students then compete for local school system titles, and those winners move on to compete for regional honors.