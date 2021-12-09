This week, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulated Andrew Lemons, senior at Lafayette High School in Walker County, as the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge from Georgia's 14th District.
The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. Andrew's winning app, Propulsion, is designed to aid school organizations in fundraising.
"I created Propulsion to address issues I noticed with current school fundraising methods," Andrew said describing his app. "Propulsion addresses these issues by taking an innovative stance on social media, technology and incentives," Andrew continued in his video submission for the contest.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recognized Andrew's accomplish in the following statement:
“Congratulations to the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, Andrew Lemons. Andrew is currently a senior at Lafayette High School in Walker County. Andrew created the Propulsion Fundraising App which is a modern fundraising platform for school organizations. Propulsion will greatly help address issues with current fundraising methods. I look forward to meeting Andrew and congratulating him in person for his big accomplishment."
Propulsion will be will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for one year and a reception will be held for Andrew at Congresswoman Greene's Congressional office in Rome.