Two people with area ties are among the appointees Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently to serve on state boards.
Thomas Culpepper, the retired Cartersville police chief, was appointed as a consumer member to the Georgia State Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies.
Culpepper is also a high school forensics teacher and previous owner of Culpepper Safety and Security Consulting, LLC.
Alicia Brown Mackinney, a former branch manager for the Chattooga County Library System, is appointed to the Georgia State Board for the Certification of Librarians.
Mackinney also served for a time as assistant director of the Bartow County Library System. She's been at the Hall County Library System for 15 years; director since July 2015.