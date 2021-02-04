Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful honored for video series

Every year, Keep America Beautiful honors affiliates who continually work to accomplish the most innovative, creative, and inspirational work in their communities.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful looked for creative ways to reach local youth due to having limited access to schools because of the pandemic. KRFBroadcast was launched and leveraged social media in order to connect with local youth and families.
KRFB intern staff member, Ross Bryant developed a series of animated social media video shorts that were published weekly to generate frequency in messaging, while appealing to a younger audience.
Six videos were produced over a two month timeframe. Each video features an animated version of Ross sharing on a range of topics from the environment to sustainability.
The animated graphics included recognizable local landmarks, fun facts, and event information that resonated well with the weekly audiences. The project also worked well to share timely information concerning topics that needed to be addressed during COVID-19.
The KRFBroadcast videos have reached 2,799 viewers since their inception in early September 2020.
To view the animated series, visit the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Facebook page and click videos located at https://www.facebook.com/KeepRomeFloydBeautiful
Keep America Beautiful plans to feature award recipients during their 2021 Affiliate Webinar Series on the Keep America Beautiful Website “Do Beautiful Things,” at https://kab.org/dobeautifulthings/ .