Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price sworn in as president of Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges

Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price was sworn in as the new president of the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges on May 3.
The entity consists of all of Georgia’s juvenile court judges whether part time, full time or associates. Judge Price took the oath at the annual Spring Juvenile Court Judge’s Training Conference in St. Simons Island.
“I am grateful that Georgia’s juvenile court judges have placed their trust in me to take over as the President of our Council which consists of over one hundred forty plus juvenile court judges," Price said in a release.
"I hope that I can continue the hard work that my predecessor has done. The Council of Juvenile Court Judges is the supervisory entity that not only provides training to all of our juvenile court judges, but it also acts as a liaison to the other State agencies, such as the administrative branch and the legislative branch. We have been instrumental in working on state and local levels to help shape the best course of action in Georgia for our families, children and our communities.”