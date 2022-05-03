The Junior Service League of Rome has had an exceptional year, with record-breaking Poinsettia Sales and Follies fundraising totals. We are proud to announce that in 2021-2022 the organization raised $16,000 for the League for Learning Program, $5,600 for the Chieftains Museum, and nearly $50,000 to give out to worthy organizations in our community.
In 2022, a pilot grant program was kicked off for local schools. The original plan was to give $1,000 grants to two schools in the Rome City/Floyd County districts. Thanks to outstanding fundraising efforts, JSL was blessed to give out five times the original goal.
$10,000 in grants were given to ten local schools: Alto Park Elementary, Garden Lakes Elementary, Pepperell Elementary, Pepperell Middle, Pepperell High, East Central Elementary, West Central Elementary, Rome Middle, and Rome City Schools College and Career Academy.
Grant money will go to summer reading programs for third graders, art supplies for elementary students, Student of the Month incentives, Student In Need Funds, A/V equipment for student-created broadcasts, a sensory garden, a clothes and shoe closet, and other worthy projects.
“Of all of the initiatives I have been blessed to be a part of during my time as league president, this school grant program is the one that touches my heart the most and makes me the most proud," Cristine Pilgrim, current JSL president said.
Additionally, JSL of Rome was able to continue the longstanding grant program for community partners. The Community Partner grant recipients for 2022 are: Habitat for Humanity, Hospitality House, Ferst Foundation Readers, Inc., Newborns in Need, YMCA, Family Resource Center, Davies Homeless Shelters, Sara Hightower Regional Library, and Global Girls, Inc.
We look forward to continuing to serve the women and children in Rome-Floyd County. To keep up with JSL of Rome, please head to our website at www.jslofrome.come or follow us on social media at @JSLofRome.