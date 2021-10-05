Dr. Joshua Wickstrom has joined Floyd Cherokee Medical Center Rural Health Clinic in Centre, Alabama.
This location provides family medicine care – including sick visits, chronic disease management and wellness visits – to patients of all ages, from newborns to senior adults.
Wickstrom earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. He completed his residency with the Floyd Family Medicine Residency Program. While attending medical school, he completed a rural medicine training course.
Wickstrom enjoys all kinds of sports, playing chess, reading, and outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hiking and hunting.
Floyd Cherokee Medical Center Rural Health Clinic 395 Northwood is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 256.927.4900.