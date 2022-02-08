AdventHealth announced Tuesday that Juleun Johnson has been named vice president of mission and ministry of its southeast region -- which includes AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray, as well as AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky and AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.
Johnson serves at AdventHealth Redmond with regional oversight.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Juleun to AdventHealth’s southeast region,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the Southeast Region. “I look forward to seeing his impact in this exciting new role on our Northwest Georgia communities and the southeast region as a whole.”
In his new role, Johnson will work with the Southeast Region hospital chaplains to ensure that each patient is cared for not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually, too. He will help unify leadership and team members around AdventHealth’s mission of "Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ." Johnson will also connect the Southeast Region hospitals with local churches and other outreach opportunities in each community.
Johnson has served in ministry for 20 years as a parish pastor in Alabama, Illinois, Florida and Mississippi and, most recently, at AdventHealth Celebration in Florida. He completed his Clinical Pastoral Education residency and internship at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
At AdventHealth, he has served as a staff chaplain in medical and vascular ICU units and as director of mission and ministry and lead chaplain of AdventHealth Celebration. His doctorate is in end-of-life education for community and clergy. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member for AdventHealth University and a board member of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida.
“Taking the role of vice president of mission and ministry in the southeast region is humbling,” said Johnson. “My goal is to add value to each person I encounter as a servant leader in the hospital, community and region.”
Johnson is married to Melissa and they have two daughters: Morgan and Julia.