Jill Thacker was named the permanent Principal at Model Middle School at the regular Board of Education meeting for March.
She has held the position of Interim Principal since the start of the current school year when she replaced Steve Turrentine who retired. Prior to that, Jill served as the Assistant Principal and taught at Armuchee Middle School for 21 years.
“I am very honored to serve as the principal of Model Middle School and appreciate the opportunity to become part of the Model family,” said Thacker. “I understand this comes with very high expectations, and I look forward to surpassing those expectations.”
All of Mrs. Thacker’s career in education has been spent at the middle school level. Prior to becoming the assistant principal at Armuchee Middle School (AMS) in 2009, she taught there for 11 years. Jill has experience as a middle school student support team coordinator, school interventionist, team leader, athletic director and coach for various sports.
"Mrs. Thacker is well qualified to be a great principal,” said FCS Superintendent Dr. Glenn White. “She’s done a fantastic job as interim and I’m very excited for her and the Model Community."
She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Shorter College, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University, and an Educational Specialist degree from Piedmont College.