AdventHealth has named Jeff Prusia as chief financial officer of AdventHealth Redmond.
Prusia currently serves as the CFO of South Overland Park Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, and as the CEO of the Bariatric Center of Kansas City. Prior, he served as the regional controller for the Mid-America Region of AdventHealth, which includes AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and AdventHealth Ottawa in Kansas and AdventHealth Durand in Wisconsin.
“I’m thrilled to have Jeff Prusia join the AdventHealth Redmond leadership team,” said Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond. “He has been integral to expanding AdventHealth’s footprint in the Mid-America Region over the past 10 years, and we are fortunate to have his expertise as we continue to grow and serve our communities in Northwest Georgia.”
Prusia was instrumental to the growth of the Mid-America team as he helped the finance team transition from supporting one hospital to a regional structure supporting three hospitals and numerous outpatient facilities and physician practices. He also supported the opening of the South Overland Park inpatient hospital in fall 2021.
"I have had the chance to work closely with Jeff throughout my career and know he will be a tremendous asset to the financial leadership at AH Redmond and the Southeast Region,” said Alan Guyton, CFO of the AdventHealth Southeast Region.
Prusia has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a Master of Business Administration from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He completed AdventHealth’s Executive Leadership Program in 2022.
In his spare time, Prusia enjoys spending time with his family: his wife Vanessa and kids Emmy, 8, McCoy, 6, and Griffey, 1. He enjoys playing golf, running and exploring the outdoors with his family.
“I am excited to join the AdventHealth Redmond team to continue to build on the legacy of care that matters deeply to the Rome community,” said Prusia.