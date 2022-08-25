Lovejoy Baptist Church in Rome is cheering one of their own. Jamila Wood, a participant in the congregation's Rev. J. L. Vaughn Scholarship program, has been awarded a fellowship from The 19th News.
"She is an outstanding young lady," said Esther Vaughn, who helped found the program.
Wood is a 2018 graduate of Darlington and a 2022 graduate of Clark Atlanta University.
She's also one of the first five recipients of the Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowship for students and graduates of historically Black colleges and universities.
The 19th is an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy. The fellowship, named for "the mother of African-American journalism,” seeks to develop meaningful pipelines for those historically excluded from U.S. newsrooms.
“I hope to create a high level of accessibility and functionality for news products in the media industry," Wood said. "As a product and technology fellow, I hope to expand my knowledge on the process of design and its impact on digital interfaces that we use daily.”
Wood's college days were made a little easier by the Vaughn scholarship, which provides participants with an annual stipend as long as they're completing their studies.
With the fellowship, she'll have a yearlong salaried position with full benefits, such as health insurance, paid time off and a 401(k) plan.
The program also will feature on-the-job training, mentorship and growth opportunities, support navigating job placement post-fellowship, and advisory support from Nikole Hannah-Jones, Howard University’s Knight Chair in Race and Journalism, and Howard’s Center for Journalism and Democracy.
Wood graduated cum laude from Clark Atlanta University with a Bachelor of Arts in mass media arts with a concentration in radio, television and film.
At CAU, she was a member of the Isabella T. Jenkins Honors Program and a recipient of the YouTube MVP Award with Her Campus Media. She is currently a master’s candidate at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. studying Integrated Marketing Communications.
Other fellows in the inaugural class are Ashaki “Nzingha” Thompson-Hall, a Morehouse School of Medicine graduate, in the audience engagement track; Rebekah Barber, of North Carolina Central University, and Daja E. Henry and Katherine Gilyard, both from Howard University, are in the editorial track.
“I am both thrilled and grateful to welcome these incredible fellows to The 19th as we continue to build the kind of newsroom this industry needs and the coverage that reflects the communities we serve,” said Kari Cobham, The 19th’s director of fellowships, who is also an HBCU alum.