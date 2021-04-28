Michael Jacobs, Darlington Upper School librarian, has been elected president of Georgia Independent School Librarians.
"I'm excited that Michael will lead GISL as president," said Melinda Holmes, director of library services. "She will have many opportunities to network with other librarians from across Georgia in this role, and she will gain valuable leadership experience."
Jacobs has been a member of Darlington's faculty since 2012. She holds a B.A. in English from Berry College and a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Alabama. In addition to her role with GISL, Jacobs is also a member of the American Library Association's American Association of School Libraries and Young Adult Library Services Association divisions.
.