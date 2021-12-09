Ivy Brewer has been named dean of college guidance at Darlington, effective July 1, 2022. She'll replace Sam Moss, who will take on a part-time role outside of college guidance next year prior to his official retirement in May of 2023.
“Ivy has been a member of Darlington’s college guidance team since 2007 and mentored hundreds of students in their search for the right college fit. She is a great choice for Darlington as we look at enhancing our program to address the needs and challenges of the next generation of students in terms of college admission,” said Darlington Head of School Brent Bell.
“Ivy is an established professional in the college guidance world, and her personal relationships with admission deans from UGA, Sewanee, Vanderbilt, and many more have already been vital in the success of our program," he said. "We are very fortunate to have someone with Ivy’s experience and passion already on our college guidance team, which will ensure a smooth transition for our students.”
As associate dean of college guidance, Brewer serves as a college adviser and plays a critical role in coordinating Darlington’s college fairs, whether in person or virtual, as well as the school’s annual College Boot Camp for seniors.
“Sam Moss established Darlington's College Guidance Office 40 years ago and has grown our program into one of the most unique and hands-on systems in the country,” she said. “I look forward to continuing his legacy and working with Mrs. Crawford and all of the college advisers to help each Darlington student find the college that is the right fit for them.”
Brewer has visited more than 200 college campuses and has been designated a Certified Educational Planner. She is also a member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and serves on the Board of Directors for the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling (SACAC). Last year, she was selected as a faculty member for the inaugural SACAC Leads program and in 2015, she was honored with SACAC’s Garrett Klein Award, which recognizes emerging leaders in the college admission profession.
"Ivy is a fantastic person and a fabulous college counselor! I know of no one in our profession better qualified to lead Darlington's college guidance programs in the years ahead,” said Moss. “Ivy is innovative, quick to take the initiative, and very up-to-date on the latest issues and ideas in the college admissions world. Her knowledge of technology is superb. She has developed a wide network of associates, both on the college side and among her secondary school colleagues. Her knowledge of every aspect of our profession is thorough and deep.
“She has mentored a number of our colleagues as they have entered the profession, and she has held a number of leadership roles in our professional organizations,” he continued. “It is exciting to see Ivy be given the opportunity to take it to a new level and in new directions in the years ahead. She is full of good ideas for enhancing the program, and college counseling will be in great hands with Ivy at the helm!"
Brewer holds a B.A. from the University of Georgia, an M.A. from Florida Gulf Coast University and a graduate certificate in college counseling from University of California Los Angeles Extension. Prior to Darlington, Brewer served at Seacrest Country Day School in Naples, Florida, and St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Virginia.