The Salvation Army has been awarded a $12,500 grant from International Paper’s Mill and the International Paper Foundation.
Funds will support needy people in our communities by providing them with food and clothing free of charge.
This funding will assist the Salvation Army to continue to provide walk-in clients with groceries, to continue to serve our community-wide evening meal that generally feeds 40-plus people and to provide clothing vouchers for free clothing from the group's Family Store.
“International Paper Company has a sincere desire to provide assistance to people in the local community who are experiencing basic material needs," Corps Officer Lt. Tim Lieutenant Tim Blevins said in a press release. "We, The Salvation Army, are grateful to be the channel through which these needs are met. Thank you, International Paper, for your generosity and your heartfelt compassion for the people in our community.”
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world.
Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.
“We at the International Paper Rome Mill are happy to support the important organizations in the community where we live and work," Jenna Guzman, Regional Communications Manager of International Paper said in the release. "The Salvation Army is a great partner as we all work to help those who need support in the Rome and Floyd county area.”