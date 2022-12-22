Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Al Hodge of Rome will now represent the 14th Congressional District on the Georgia Department of Community Affairs board of directors.
The former Rome-Floyd Chamber president and CEO is a longtime members and past chair of the DCA board. He is currently president and CEO of Hodge Consulting Services, LLC, and has more than 40 years of economic and community development experience.
Hodge retired from the Rome-Floyd Chamber in 2019. During his tenure, the community welcomed Pirelli, Suzuki, Neaton, Lowe’s Distribution Center and many more. He was a member of the team instrumental in the Braves organization’s Class-A South Atlantic League affiliate locating to Rome in 2003 and participated in the effort to create the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in the community.
Hodge is also chair of the Japan America Society of Georgia and serves on the board of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. He is an active member of the Society of International Business Fellows.
Among the other reappointments to the board is Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor, who represents the 11th Congressional District.
Taylor, who owned and operated Taylor Farm Supply for 35 years, chairs the Development Authority of Bartow County and is an original member of the Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs partners with communities on economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing initiatives.