Hardy Realty recently welcomed Molly Steeves.
Steeves' family roots run deep in Rome and Floyd County dating back to the 1840s.
A third-generation graduate of Darlington School, Steeves went on to Hollins University graduating Cum Laude with a B.A. in Art History. Her 20-year career has focused on client services, event planning and marketing.
Steeves began her career at the Sea Island Company planning and executing corporate events, weddings and special events. She left Sea Island to work for one of her clients for whom she has worked for the majority of her career.
Steeves has managed events around the world at major sporting events including tennis Grand Slams (Wimbledon, Australian Open, French Open and US Open), Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup.
In 2016 Steeves moved back home to Rome with her husband, Charles, and young daughter, Mary Alston. She proudly serves on the board of directors of the Open Door Children’s Home and is a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Steeves is a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors. She is thrilled to be with Hardy Realty and looks forward to applying her client relationship experience to help you with your real estate needs.