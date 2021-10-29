Harbin Clinic Internal Medicine physician Dr. Amar Singh was recently honored with receiving the Georgia Chapter’s 2021 community-based teaching award. This award comes from the American College of Physicians and recognizes medical physicians who have volunteered their time to prepare and educate medical students and residents. Individuals selected for this award serve as role models for excellence in patient care and professionalism.
Nominated for this award by students, residents, and peers, Singh has made a direct impact on those around him through his passion for caring completely for patients and promoting excellence in the field. Singh specifically received high praise from his students and residents at the Medical College of Georgia as well as Mercer University School of Medicine. Singh has devoted his time to teaching the next generation of medical professionals as they prepare for roles in direct patient care.
A physician of Harbin Clinic since 2002, Singh has been an influential caregiver in the Rome community. Singh specializes in medicine for hospice, palliative care, and obesity. He has received recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance and the American Diabetes Association, to name a few. More recently, Singh has created a weight management program to promote healthier habits in order to reduce patient risk of chronic diseases.
The ACP, founded in 1915, is a diverse community of internal medicine specialists and subspecialists from across the globe. It currently consists of over 161,000 members in several different countries, making it the largest medical-specialty society in the world. Members of the ACP lead the medical profession in educating future physicians and enhancing the quality of care for patients.