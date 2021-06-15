This summer, ten new physicians will join Harbin Clinic representing the specialties of cardiology, family medicine, general surgery, rheumatology, pediatrics and cardiothoracic surgery.
Harbin Clinic is pleased to welcome the following physicians serving Adairsville, Calhoun and Rome:
- Ademola Adeseye, MD; Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Cardiothoracic Rome, begins seeing patients Aug. 16
- Anandita Arora, MD; Internist, Family Medicine Rome, begins seeing patients July 14
- Bennett Brock, MD; General Surgeon, General Surgery Rome, begins seeing patients Sept. 16
- Daniel Grant, MD; Rheumatologist, Rheumatology Rome, begins seeing patients Aug. 4
- Lacey Johnson, DO; Family Medicine Physician, Family Medicine Adairsville, begins seeing patients Aug. 9
- Spencer Maddox, MD; Cardiologist, Cardiology Calhoun, begins seeing patients Aug. 9
- Andrew McCue, MD; Cardiologist, Cardiology Calhoun, begins seeing patients Aug. 9
- Justin Tanner, MD; Cardiologist, Cardiology Rome, begins seeing patients Aug. 9
- Chelsea Tehan, MD; Pediatrician, Pediatrics Adairsville, begins seeing patients Aug. 9
- Alan Wilson, MD; Dr. Wilson will be providing acute care surgical services at Floyd Medical Center as a trauma surgeon.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new physicians to Northwest Georgia and we are honored they selected Harbin Clinic as the place to establish their medical practice,” said Kenna Stock, CEO.
Throughout the summer, Harbin Clinic will highlight the stories, inspirations and powerful philosophies of these physicians as they continue to carry out the organization’s mission of caring completely.