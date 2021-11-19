Harbin Clinic honored its longest-serving full-time employees with a drive-thru service award ceremony. During the socially-distanced event, employees were acknowledged and celebrated for their contribution of 10 years or more to Harbin Clinic.
The 59 employees honored for their service have worked a combined 970 years for Harbin Clinic.
"In a day and time where organizations everywhere are challenged in their recruitment efforts, it is with grateful hearts that we honor and celebrate employees who have served alongside us for the past 10, 15, 20, 25, 35, 40 and 45 years", said Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic. "We don't take it for granted that the recipients chose to dedicate their time and talent for many years, and in some cases their entire careers, in caring completely for the communities we serve in Northwest Georgia. It is with deep thanks and appreciation we pay tribute to nearly 60 people at this ceremony".
Honored for 45 years of service: Rosa Rickman.
Honored for 40 years of service: Tara Smith.
Those honored for 35 years of service: Melissa Cummings.
Those honored for 25 years of service include: Mickey Worley, Tammy Smith, Teresa Thornton, Tammie Nelson, and Molly Horton.
Those honored for 20 years of service include: Shani Warren, Lynn Stull, Debra Locklear, Chrystal Jenkins, Sherry Thompson, Christina Ash, Kristina Wiggins, Monica Wells, Karl Pace, Jeanette Miller and Corley Youngblood.
Those honored for 15 years of service include: Kim Tate, Alice Ramey, Charlotte Waters, Jan Payne, Laurie Bullard, Diana Clements, Melissa Barrickman, Ginni Boggs, Stephanie Locklear, Lynn Williams, Bill Hudgins, David Strain, Andy Matheny, April Brown, Nicole Reese, Fay Bennett, Michelle Brodersen, Lisa Agan, Theresa King, Vickie Burdick and Amy Redden.
Those honored for 10 years of service include: Sakura Holt, Laura Walraven, Dan Blanton, Cheri Jett, Jamie Estes, Heather Hickman, Ashley Wilbanks, Josh Evans, Phillip Garrett, Denise Lawler, Ashley Scarborough, Melissa Shoults, Tonya Holcombe, Susan Martin, Meghann Henderson, Rosa Ponder, Tina Cruz, Brenda Eaves and Lynn Redden.
In recognition of this milestone, all recipients received a custom bouquet of flowers, a prepared meal, a plaque distinguishing their service, and a special gift.