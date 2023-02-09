Harbin Clinic ophthalmologist Dr. Paul Harton has been selected as a 2023 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This distinguished honor is presented to best-in-class healthcare providers who embody excellence in clinical care as well as interpersonal skills. Castle Connolly Top Doctors are peer-nominated and thoroughly vetted by a physician-led research team.
The selection follows a rigorous research process focusing on several criteria, including professional qualifications, education, research leadership and professional reputation. Physicians nominated for this recognition are also considered for their physician-patient communication skills, such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy and instilling trust and confidence.
Harton has over 20 years of experience at Harbin Clinic and is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He received his Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he also completed his residency in Ophthalmology. Harton is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery
Harton has performed over 25,000 cataract surgeries, thousands of LASIK procedures and was the first ophthalmologist in Georgia to implant the Visian ICL for the correction of nearsightedness after FDA approval. His expertise includes Cataract Surgery, LASIK Surgery and Visian Implantable Collamer Lens Surgery. Harton was also featured in Modern Luxury magazine as a part of this recognition.