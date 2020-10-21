Harbin Clinic Cancer Center physician Dr. Gregory Harris has been named a 2020 State Emerging Leader by the American Osteopathic Foundation.
The honor, given in conjunction with the American Osteopathic Association, recognizes commitment to excellence in providing patient-centered care and service to others through osteopathic tenets and principles, advocacy efforts, community service and philanthropy.
The American Osteopathic Association represents more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students in the United States. The purpose and mission of AOF and AOA is to support programs and services that promote osteopathic medicine and enhance patient-centered care. A total of 10 Emerging Leaders were recognized, and Dr. Harris was the sole representative from Georgia.
“It was quite a surprise to be recognized as one of the 10 osteopathic state emerging leaders," Harris said. “For the last decade, I have worked diligently within the profession to develop leadership opportunities for new physicians, postdoctoral trainees and students Serving in this role will allow allow expansion of prospects for leadership within the AOA, including a new advocacy scholarship that covers the expenses for 5 postdoctoral trainees to attend the AOA “DO Day” in Washington,DC each year. I look forward to serving and becoming more involved within other state and local medical societies to encourage leadership opportunities for new physicians.”