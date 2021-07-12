Harbin Clinic welcomes two new physicians to Floyd County this August. Daniel Grant, MD joins Harbin Clinic Rheumatology Rome, and Justin Tanner, MD joins Harbin Clinic Cardiology Rome.
Though specializing in different areas, both doctors share a passion for strong communication with patients and their families, adding to Harbin Clinic’s culture of caring completely.
Dr. Grant’s journey to medicine began early. He was 11 years old when he found out he had high blood pressure. During his treatment, he was inspired by the care and dedication of his pediatric nephrologist. A few years later, the same doctor offered his young patient the opportunity to shadow him and experience the provider side of medicine.
As the child of two engineers, he was first drawn to mechanically-oriented medicine. In undergrad, he majored in bioengineering, but when he came across rheumatology in medical school, he was immediately intrigued. During rotations, he loved seeing doctors’ continuity of relationships with their patients. It reminded him of his experience with his pediatric nephrologist.
Grant describes himself as a listener and believes the first step to care is really understanding why a patient is there.
“From there, it’s about educating patients. I describe what I believe is going on and how best to treat it,” he explains. “But it’s not just me telling them what to do. It’s coming up with a treatment strategy together that they are on board with from the beginning.”
When one speaks with Grant, his enthusiasm for care is immediately evident. “It is so rewarding to help patients get their hobbies back, their lives back,” he says. “It is a unique part of rheumatology. I can treat a patient and, in a month or two, they come back telling me what a joy it is to play with grandchildren again.”
Outside of the office, he enjoys hiking and photography, a great combination for enjoying life outside the office in the Rome community. His family also has a goal of visiting every National Park.
Dr. Tanner is excited to join the cardiology team in Rome and come home to Northwest Georgia. He recently finished his fellowship in Tampa, FL. at the University of South Florida, but originally grew up in Adairsville.
When describing what drew him to cardiology, Tanner expresses the deep satisfaction in seeing cardiology treatment impact a patient almost immediately. He explains, “I love getting to watch someone get well quickly. We treat chronic situations as well, but there are some procedural things we can do to make life better immediately.”
He experienced the immediacy of cardiology care firsthand as he was starting his fellowship. While he was working at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, FL., one morning there was a patient in the parking lot who was unconscious. He stopped by the situation to see if he could help, and the patient was quickly moved to the Cath Lab as it was discovered he was suffering a heart attack.
In the lab, he quickly began treating his heart attack. The patient was moved into the hospital, and in just a few days, he was off life support machines. Although he didn’t remember anything that had occurred, he was alert and soon left the hospital feeling fine.
“It was one of those situations where I was more of a bystander at that point in my career, but it was still so impactful. Things don’t always work out that way, but when we can help, it is a pretty amazing experience.”
After time in Tampa, FL., Tanner, his wife, and his two girls are excited to be back close to family, and they are looking forward to exploring Northwest Georgia again.