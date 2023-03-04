Harbin Clinic physicians Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Matthew Mumber recognized by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education

Harbin Clinic physicians Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Matthew Mumber have been selected as an “Innovator” and “Trailblazer” by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.

 Contributed

Send submissions to Executive Editor John Bailey by calling 706-290-2282 or by email at romenewstribune@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In