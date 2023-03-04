Harbin Clinic physicians Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Matthew Mumber recognized by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education

Drs. Melissa Dillmon and Matthew Mumber of Harbin Clinic have been selected as an “Innovator” and “Trailblazer” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.
Georgia CORE is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and with this milestone, the non-profit is honoring members of Georgia’s oncology community, state leaders, scientists and philanthropists for their part in creating the collaborative cancer care system we have in Georgia.
Dr. Mumber was recognized as one of 20 “Trailblazers” who have made a lasting impact on cancer care in the state, and Dr. Dillmon was selected as one of “Today’s Innovators”, which honors individuals continuing to enhance cancer research and care for all Georgians. They were both honored at the “A Toast to the Trailblazers” gala on February 18th.
Dr. Mumber is a board-certified radiation oncologist at the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center with a special interest in integrative oncology. He founded Cancer Navigators, a nonprofit organization that provides education, counseling and access to various resources to help those affected by cancer. Dr. Dillmon is a board-certified hematologist and oncologist at the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center and was named a Fellow by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Both physicians are huge proponents of more accessible care for patients in Northwest Georgia. “I work with the National Cancer Institute on their Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), which operates large clinical medical oncology trials,” shares Dr. Dillmon. “I steadily advocate for those resources to be more available to patients in rural areas.”
“I take a multifaceted approach to oncology and try to focus on treating all levels of a person,” explains Dr. Mumber. “I’ve always been passionate about getting patients the care they need, whether that’s eliminating disparities or providing education and counseling.”
Dr. Mumber also has an award given in his honor by Georgia CORE, the Matt Mumber M.D. Award for Excellence in Cancer Patient Navigation. The award began in 2013 and was named after Dr. Mumber to emulate his passion for patient-centered care. Recipients of this award are those who show leadership and a desire to advance navigation to improve patient outcomes.
“It is always humbling to be recognized by your peers for the work you do,” says Dr. Mumber. “But I think the most important recognition is the acknowledgment of how far the state of Georgia has come in cancer care over the past 25 years.”
Dr. Dillmon and Dr. Mumber are committed to providing innovative care with high standards of excellence to those in Northwest Georgia and the surrounding region. The Harbin Clinic Cancer Center cares completely for the whole person, offering every aspect of cancer care in one convenient state-of-the-art location. Learn more at harbinclinic.com/services/cancer-care/ online.