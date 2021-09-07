Growing up in the home of a general surgeon, Dr. Bennett Brock always had a strong respect for medicine and the importance of patient-physician relationships. Although he was not sure he wanted to study medicine until college, his choice to be a surgeon was strongly impacted by experiences in his hometown of Rome.
During summers in high school and college, he worked at a local hospital as a scrub tech and transporter and in some instances had the opportunity to help in the operating room.
Brock said he is very excited to join Harbin Clinic General Surgery -- including the opportunity to work alongside his father, Dr. Paul Brock, an established general surgeon at Harbin. When describing his philosophy of medicine, he said:
“My dad and I have different skill sets, but my philosophy is definitely an extension of his legacy. He instilled in me the importance of the physician-patient relationship as a team, a partnership. I may be telling a patient about something that needs to be done, but it is also a back and forth with the patient. I am committed to the same level of detailed care I always saw my father provide to his patients.”
While his father’s profession was a constant influence growing up, it wasn’t those stories and experiences alone that inspired Brock to pursue a similar path. In residency, he consulted with a mother and son.The son was struggling with metastatic cancer and they discussed that they would not be able to improve his condition through surgery. Despite that, Brock continued to visit the family, and to this day, the mother still calls him.
He said the profession of general surgeon is one that is challenging as well as rewarding.
“When you’re a general surgeon, you go in, meet the family, and tell them you’re going to be operating on them or a loved one," he said. "That conversation begins to build mutual trust, a unique relationship. This part of my work is one of the things that drives me to be a better surgeon. Meeting somebody at such a challenging time in their lives and instilling some peace and confidence in them that you’ll be taking care of them is a major responsibility.”
Beyond medicine, Brock is an avid fly fisherman. He loves the topography of North Georgia and said he is thrilled for his family to enjoy the rivers and mountains that feel like home.