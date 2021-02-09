South Rome Alliance has named Jake F. Hager its new executive director. Hager will be responsible for planning, organization, and direction of the local nonprofit’s operations and programs.
“We are excited our search committee, led by Dr. Gary Waters, selected Jake from a number of strong candidates,” said Board Chairman Brent Bell. “Jake’s leadership and skills will facilitate our mission of developing and supporting high-quality mixed-income housing, cradle-to college educational opportunities, and community investments that attract and retain residents of all backgrounds.”
Hager succeeds Bobby Jones, who served as interim executive director after former executive director Charles Looney resigned last fall to move out of state.
South Rome Alliance, formerly the South Rome Redevelopment Corp., recently announced the $17 million South Meadows project to build 80 mixed-income apartments in South Rome in partnership with North Carolina-based developer Laurel Street.
The group and Laurel Street have previously built 84 housing units in South Rome. They also have partnered with the city to build nine new, affordable, single-family homes in South Rome and are currently building four more.
One of South Rome Alliance’s major initiatives, the South Rome Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School, is a partnership with Berry College and Rome City Schools. SRELC holds a Three-Star Rating from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning -- Bright from the Start -- the highest indicator of quality preschool programs in the state.
“South Rome Alliance’s board of directors is comprised of some of Rome’s outstanding leaders, and I’m looking forward to assisting the board with its mission, focusing immediately on fund development, community relations and communications, and the South Meadows project,” Hager said in a release.
Hager is a graduate of Berry College where he was a Bonner Scholar and interned with Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, the local affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.
After graduation, he worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in several different areas, including its Community Housing Investment Program. Hager most recently worked for Genesis Real Estate Advisers, LLC, handling leasing, project management, and property management.