Jake Hager has been named development director for Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries, a faith-based, nonprofit dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia.
The organization distributes critical food and nutrition resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, city and county schools and other entities within the region. Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries operates the Bagwell Choice Pantry and the Backpack Buddies program.
“We are excited to have Jake join the fight against hunger in Northwest Georgia and expand our organization's capacity,” said Board Chairman Rick Gilbert. “He is a young, energetic community leader and has demonstrated the ability to lead and help a nonprofit like ours accomplish its mission in a challenging environment.”
Hager has served as executive director of the South Rome Alliance since February 2021. He is a graduate of Berry College, where he was a Bonner Scholar and worked with Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful.
After graduation, Hager worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in several areas, including its Community Housing Investment Program. Before joining SRA, Hager worked for Genesis Real Estate Advisers, LLC, handling leasing, project management, and property management.