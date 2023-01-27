International Paper’s Rome Mill has announced that regional communications manager Jenna Guzman has been promoted to the IP headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and welcomes Kelly Trumbo as the new communications manager for the containerboard mill.
This move is effective Feb. 15.
Guzman has managed internal and external communications at the IP mill since 2016, including community partnerships and serving on several boards, including the United Way of Rome and Floyd County, the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
In her new role, she will be leading communications strategies in human resources and enterprise efforts for International Paper at the Memphis Global Headquarters.
“Jenna has been a valuable business partner and key community leader since she joined the mill in 2016,” said Clay Ingram, mill manager, International Paper. “We wish her and her family all of the best in their next steps with IP.”
IP named Kelly Trumbo as Guzman’s successor as communications manager. Trumbo has served as a communications professional in several other IP mills, most recently the Red River Containerboard Mill in Campti, Louisiana.
“We are happy to welcome Kelly to the Rome team, both at the mill and in the community. She has many years of manufacturing communications experience, and will be a strategic part of our leadership team as well,” said Ingram.
Rome News-Tribune’s Hometown is looking for some good news. Send submissions to Executive Editor John Bailey by calling 706-290-2282 or by email at romenewstribune@RN-T.com.