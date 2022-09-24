Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. announced this week that Scott Greene has joined the company’s team of real estate sales associates. With a longtime interest in and background scouting, buying and selling homes, the REALTOR looks forward to beginning this new chapter as he transitions one of his favorite hobbies into a full-time vocation.
Over the past two decades, Scott has bought, renovated and sold 10 houses — two in Rome — including the original residence of the Battle family for whom TTW’s Battle Farm development was named. He is especially drawn to older homes, their history, architecture and historic preservation.
“Scott’s varied experience in real estate on the consumer side will serve him and our company well as we continue to grow our business,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “His career background will help him provide his clients with a special type of five-star service, as he guides them from their initial meeting to the closing table.”
By trade, the Asheville, N.C. native is a third-generation educator. Scott and his family relocated to Rome in 2017 when he accepted a position as the director of Darlington School’s Teaching & Learning Center. While serving there, he vastly grew its programming and students served, launching the Accelerated Learning Program for Dyslexia. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year, Scott retired from education, having served for more than 35 years at independent schools in five different states including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Virginia.
Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of North Carolina — Asheville, and a master’s degree in special education from Western Carolina University. He is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.
Scott and his wife, Tonya, are the parents of two children: Alexander, a student at the University of Georgia; and Addie, a student in Darlington’s lower school. In his spare time, Scott enjoys everything from following historic preservation initiatives to competitive power lifting, and spending time with his family supporting the athletic and academic pursuits of his children. The Greenes reside in Rome.
