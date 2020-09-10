The board of directors of Greater Community Bank announced Thursday the promotion of Jamie Landers Foster to branch manager.
“Jamie will be an incredible asset to the East Rome office. Her customer service and relationships within the East Rome community will be beneficial to the growth of our bank,” said David Lance, president and CEO. “We are proud of Jamie for this well-deserved promotion.”
Foster joined the Greater Community Bank team as executive assistant to the president and CEO in 2016 and began coordinating marketing efforts in 2018. During her tenure, Foster has worked closely with the bank’s board of directors and executive management team, all while familiarizing herself with industry trends within the GCB’s three markets consisting of Rome, Calhoun and Cartersville.
In her most recent role she has launched creative marketing strategies to enhance the bank’s visibility throughout the region.
Foster has been an active volunteer with The Rome Little Theatre for nearly two decades. She was recently selected to participate in Leadership Rome and is a member of The Kiwanis Club of Rome and the Reinhardt University Alumni Board of Governors. She has been recognized as one of Rome Life Magazine’s “Top 20 Under 40,” Reinhardt University’s “Top 10 Under 10 Alumni,” and, most recently, listed in the Marquis “Who’s Who in America.”
“I appreciate the confidence the bank’s board of directors and executive team have placed in me, and I am eager to apply my background in both marketing and management to this exciting new opportunity,” Foster said.