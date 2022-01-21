The leadership of Greater Community Bank has named Amanda Billings as its human resources manager.
Billings’ duties will include administering the Bank’s 401K and ESOP plans. She will also be responsible for helping the Bank achieve its talent management goals through recruiting, on-boarding, and employee relations. Prior to joining GCB, Billings served in Human Resources for both Owens & Owens CPA and North Georgia Equipment Company.
“Amanda has been an excellent addition to our team,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO. “Her experience, enthusiasm and passion for helping others makes her a great fit in our organization. She will play a key role as we focus on cultivating strong employee relationships by putting our people first.”
“The Bank is recognized as one of the best places to work in the country,” said Billings. “I look forward to building upon that culture and creating continued success for GCB and its employees.”
Billings earned an associate’s degree from Georgia Highlands College and a bachelor’s degree from Shorter University.
Amanda resides in Rome with her husband, Steve, and daughter, Elissa. She also has an adult son, Avery. Amanda and Steve love teaching the second-grade children at West Rome Baptist Church. When she has spare time, her personal passions include early morning workouts, yoga and pottery.