Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney to the state's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council on Monday.
The council is a statewide body tasked to coordinate among the state's interdependent criminal justice systems. Among its responsibilities is to serve as the clearinghouse for criminal justice information and research; develop criminal justice legislative and executive policy proposals; and serve in an advisory capacity to the governor on issues impacting the criminal justice system.
Downer-McKinney started her career with the Rome Police Department in February 1985 and was promoted through the ranks of the department, gaining experience in many positions.
She received a bachelor’s degree in Social Work with a minor in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati and her master’s in public administration from Columbus State University. She is a graduate of Command College, the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, the Southeastern Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program and Leadership Rome.
Downer-McKinney is an alumnus of the Rome Floyd Chamber. She has previously served as the Bureau Major of Support Services which includes the Training Division, the Criminal Investigation Division and Field Operations. She and her husband, Archie, have three children.