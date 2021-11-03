GNTC's Dwight Watt named 2021 Unsung Tech Hero of the Year

(From left) Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC; Walton Robinson, ChaTech’s executive director; Dwight Watt, instructor of Computer Information Systems Technology at GNTC; and Michael Fennell, dean of Business and Public Services Technologies at GNTC.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Dwight Watt, instructor of Computer Information Systems Technology, was named the 2021 Unsung Tech Hero of the Year by the Chattanooga Technology Council.
The award was announced recently during the second annual Chattanooga Technology Excellence Awards (TechX).
“Dwight possesses tremendous technical acumen, a laudable work ethic and a lifelong commitment to growing his technical skills,” said Walton Robinson, ChaTech’s executive director. “Beyond his personal technical achievements, Dwight has also taught, trained and mentored generations of technology professionals and he has made an indelible mark on the technology profession in our community and beyond.”
The nomination came as a result of Watt quickly taking his in-person courses online during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. He teaches classes on computer support, web design, networking and cybersecurity.
“Receiving this award from a group of fellow technology specialists in the Chattanooga area is a special honor and also a thank you to my students who are always challenging me to stay current in the information technology field and teaching the latest in a rapidly changing field,” said Watt.
Watt holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and master’s degree in Business Administration from Winthrop University and a doctoral degree in Education Leadership from the University of Georgia.
