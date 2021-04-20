Six students representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College placed in the Georgia Phi Beta Lambda Virtual State Leadership Conference held in early April.
The students participated in 10 events in a private Facebook group that served as a virtual environment during the week-long competition. They now have the opportunity to compete in the Future Business Leaders PBL National Leadership Conference in June.
“The outcome of the state competition was phenomenal,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “Congratulations to our PBL award winners. I am looking forward to their continued success at the PBL nationals.”
Tatiana Edwards of the Floyd County Campus won first place in both Organizational Behavior and Leadership and Retail Management.
Amber Grant of the Floyd County Campus won first place in Business Decision Making.
Working as a team, Grant and Arianna Pullum of the Gordon County Campus won first place in Business Ethics.
Zitlali Aguilar Moreno of the Whitfield Murray Campus won first place in both the Community Service Project and Future Business Executive categories.
Jennifer Still of the Floyd County Campus won first place in both Insurance Concepts and Marketing Concepts.
Jose Gonzalez of the Floyd County Campus won second place in both Management Analysis and Decision Making and Marketing Analysis and Decision Making.