GNTC’s Youth Success Academy holds graduation ceremony

Close to 20 young adults walked across the stage Tuesday to receive their GED diploma during the Youth Success Academy graduation held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Floyd County Campus.
The Youth Success Academy is specifically designed for out-of-school youth that wish to attain a GED diploma and a technical education. The participants in the program are involved in GED preparation, job readiness, workshops and leadership activities.
“We are trying to build our youth ages 16-24 to become independent and contributing citizens of our community,” said Erick Hopper, workforce innovation and opportunities act youth lead instructor.
During the ceremony, Hopper encouraged graduates to continue with their education.
“The diploma is only the first step of the program; our goal is for our students to be able to go beyond the diploma and be successful in all facets of life. To be able to create a life they are proud of, to not only find a job but to find a career they will love,” said Hopper during his motivational speech to the graduates and guests.
Graduates are:
Dylan Adams
Kelsey Akins
Chris Arrington
Christian Astin
Jesse Barton
Aiden Beard
Bradee Bentley
Caden Bickers
Nolan Blackstock
Anthony Blalock
Samantha Britt
Caite Castillo
Matthew Church
Hunter Dotson
Anthony Duvall
Stevie Flachbart
Owen Fricks
Tiffany Herod
Hope Habich
Elijah Lee
Anthony Lombino
Virginia Mangrum
Crystalynn Newton
Madison Otting
Morgan Otting
Chyanna Pope
Allyson Potts
Bryson Roark
Ja’Codie Roberson
Oasis Shelton
Chelsey Thompson
Peyton Vines
Charles Williams
Zachary Yates.
The Youth Success Academy is sponsored through a partnership with GNTC and Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. For more information, contact the Floyd County Campus YSA at 706-295-6940 and the Walker County Campus YSA at 706-764-3783.