GNTC’s Youth Success Academy holds graduation ceremony

YSA graduate Caite Castillo, of Rome, moments after receiving her GED diploma on Tuesday at GNTC’s Floyd County Campus.

 GNTC Photo

Close to 20 young adults walked across the stage Tuesday to receive their GED diploma during the Youth Success Academy graduation held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Floyd County Campus.

The Youth Success Academy is specifically designed for out-of-school youth that wish to attain a GED diploma and a technical education. The participants in the program are involved in GED preparation, job readiness, workshops and leadership activities.

“We are trying to build our youth ages 16-24 to become independent and contributing citizens of our community,” said Erick Hopper, workforce innovation and opportunities act youth lead instructor.

During the ceremony, Hopper encouraged graduates to continue with their education.

“The diploma is only the first step of the program; our goal is for our students to be able to go beyond the diploma and be successful in all facets of life. To be able to create a life they are proud of, to not only find a job but to find a career they will love,” said Hopper during his motivational speech to the graduates and guests.

Graduates are:

Dylan Adams

Kelsey Akins

Chris Arrington

Christian Astin

Jesse Barton

Aiden Beard

Bradee Bentley

Caden Bickers

Nolan Blackstock

Anthony Blalock

Samantha Britt

Caite Castillo

Matthew Church

Hunter Dotson

Anthony Duvall

Stevie Flachbart

Owen Fricks

Tiffany Herod

Hope Habich

Elijah Lee

Anthony Lombino

Virginia Mangrum

Crystalynn Newton

Madison Otting

Morgan Otting

Chyanna Pope

Allyson Potts

Bryson Roark

Ja’Codie Roberson

Oasis Shelton

Chelsey Thompson

Peyton Vines

Charles Williams

Zachary Yates.

The Youth Success Academy is sponsored through a partnership with GNTC and Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. For more information, contact the Floyd County Campus YSA at 706-295-6940 and the Walker County Campus YSA at 706-764-3783.

