GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees adds new members

The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation recently added two new members to the GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees.
Amy L. Jackson, president of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, was elected to the board along with Steven M. Henry, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners and owner of Steven M. Henry (SMH) Construction, Inc.
Jackson became president and chief executive officer of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce in January 2019, after serving as the chamber membership coordinator for three years. Jackson grew up in Chattanooga, Tenn. and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After pursuing a successful career in technology sales with IBM in Savannah and Nashville, Jackson and her husband, Greg and sons, Eric and Evan, relocated to Catoosa County, Ga., in 1999.
Jackson currently serves on the Catoosa County College and Career Academy Board of Directors, the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Board, the North Georgia Community YMCA Board, the Catoosa County Community Food & Benevolence/Stocking Full of Love Committee, the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy Advisory Committee, the Catoosa County Public Schools Partnership Program Advisory Committee and the 2022 Thrive Regional Partnership Board of Trustees. She is also a member of Kiwanis of Fort Oglethorpe.
Henry is a lifelong resident of Catoosa County and a 1989 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, Henry was employed for six years at Shaw Industries as a machine operator. In 1996 he started Steven M. Henry Construction where he has built numerous homes in the northwest Georgia and Tennessee area. Henry is an avid supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a member of New Liberty Baptist Church where he is involved with youth activities. He and his wife Kristain were married in 2008 and have one son, Graceson.
The GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees also recognized Trustee Jay LeGrande for his 25 years of service to GNTC.
“Jay LeGrande epitomizes what it means to serve the community,” Heidi Popham, president of GNTC said. “Georgia Northwestern Technical College is indebted to him for his long and enthusiastic service to both the institution and the GNTC Foundation.”
GNTC Foundation Trustees work to build resources through strategic connections and fundraising in order to meet the financial needs of students, academic programs and college initiatives. The trustees set the strategic course of the GNTC Foundation and play a key role in its implementation and execution.
Other members of the GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees include Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case (vice chair), Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson (chair), Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.