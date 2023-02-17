Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the appointment of Ben Canedo to its board of directors.
Canedo, senior human resources business partner at Roper Corp. in LaFayette, leads a 10-member team to manage recruiting, on-the-job training and front line leadership development. He was sworn in during the Feb. 7 board meeting.
“I’m looking forward to serving as a member of GNTC’s board of directors,” Canedo said. “It is a great opportunity to provide input to support the partnership between the college, local industry needs and workforce development opportunities.”
Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, has collaborated with GNTC on multiple apprenticeship programs over the years. Any employee who qualifies for the apprenticeship program can also take advantage of their tuition reimbursement.
“The training and support that employees get through GNTC has been one factor in supporting the technical workforce needs of Roper Corp.,” he said.
Prior to joining Roper Corp. in 2018, Canedo was human resources manufacturing training manager at Beaulieu of America from 2013-18 and Beaulieu’s extrusion department manager from 2006-13.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management, as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration, from Belhaven University. He has completed Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt certification.
Canedo’s community service includes membership in the Leadership Whitfield County and Leadership Walker County classes, participation in his church’s youth ministry and serving on the board of directors for his church sports league.
Rome News-Tribune’s Hometown is looking for some good news. Send submissions to Executive Editor John Bailey by calling 706-290-2282 or by email at romenewstribune@RN-T.com.