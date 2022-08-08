Rebecca Mayton, director of medical staff services; Hayley Carpenter, director of physician relations; Dr. Julie Barnes, chief medical officer; Scott Hill, vice president of physician enterprise; Dr. Dhru Girard, Cardiothoracic Surgeon; Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond; and Shelley Proctor, director of quality administration improvement.
AdventHealth Redmond recently announced the recipients of our 2022 Medical Staff Awards, including physician of the year, advanced practice provider of the year and the rising star award. The awards were given based on nominations received from hospital team members and medical staff.
The 2022 AdventHealth Redmond Medical Staff Award recipients are:
Physician of the Year: Dhru Girard, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon
Nominators describe Dr. Dhru Girard as compassionate, down to earth, committed to his team and patients, innovative and community-centered.
“Dr. Girard has expanded the capabilities of the cardiothoracic program (CT) by becoming a regional expert in surgical management of atrial fibrillation. He has learned minimally-invasive techniques to manage valve disease to better serve our community and to keep our program relevant and cutting-edge. He is driven to make CT surgery in Rome a place where patients can receive the very best procedures of heart disease in a local hospital,” said Jonathan Wurl, MD, anesthesiologist.
Advanced Practice Provider: Terri Byars, ACNP, Emergency Medicine
A hard-working team player who always has a positive attitude, is how those who nominated Terri Byars described her.
“Once in the ED, we had a patient who couldn’t afford medication from the drug store. Terri sent an ER nurse to the CVS with cash in hand to purchase the medication. This is just one example of how Terri treats her patients and cares from the heart. She is always willing to lend a helping hand,” said an anonymous nominator.
Rising Star Award: Zubda Talat, MD, Hospital Medicine
Those putting in nominations described Dr. Zubda Talat as caring, discerning, compassionate, easy to talk to, dedicated and driven. She is well respected by both her patients and colleagues as a team player who is frequently willing to fill in whenever needed.
“Dr. Talat is always thinking of her patients and how she can make their lives better. I think that patients in her service always are well taken care of and have better outcomes. She is an advocate for patient safety and always wants what is best for the patients that she takes care of. As residents, I can say that for all of us, she is such an integral part to our success here at Redmond. This hospital is extremely fortunate to have a physician such as herself,” said an anonymous nominator.