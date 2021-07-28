Sixteen of Georgia Highlands College’s student-athletes were recently recognized for their work in the classroom in addition to their abilities on the field and basketball court with National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic honors.
“These individuals not only represented GHC on the court and the field of play, but they excelled in the classroom as well,” GHC Director of Athletics David Mathis said.
Student-athletes on the All-Academic First Team are ShaoTung Lin, Women’s Basketball; Brandon Prince, Baseball; Natalia Herrera, Softball; Madalyn Morton, Softball; and Lacey Rutledge, Softball.
The All-Academic Second Team includes Caleb Carter, Baseball; Chase Townsend, Baseball; Montana Ledbetter, Softball; Maggie Schandera, Softball; and Allison Daffron, Softball.
Student-athletes on the All-Academic Third Team are Carter Lott, Baseball; Michael Moody, Baseball; Taryn Hitchcock, Softball; Isabel Marcotte, Softball; Haley Overton, Softball; and Mitchell Walker, Baseball.
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher. A 4.0 GPA is required for the First Team, a 3.80-3.99 GPA is required for the Second Team and a 3.60-3.79 GPA is required for the Third Team.