In recognition of his dedication to reaching students through innovative teaching practices, Steve Stuglin, associate professor of communication at Georgia Highlands College, has been selected for a 2023 Felton Jenkins Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award.
Stuglin is one of only three such honorees in the state.
These University System of Georgia awards recognize individuals for a strong commitment to teaching and student success. One faculty or staff award is given for the research and comprehensive universities sector, one for the state university sector and one for the state college sector.
Associate Vice Chancellor for Student and Faculty Success Jonathan Watts Hull said the selection process was highly competitive. The awards committee was impressed by Stuglin’s extensive list of innovative teaching practices, including “flipped” classrooms, Transparency in Learning and Teaching assignments and use of gaming and interviews. In particular, the committee was impressed by the data presented by Stuglin showing the positive impact of these methods on student success.
Stuglin explained his introverted or “flipped” classroom model used for his core Human Communication course:
“In-class instruction time is often lost by reviewing content that most college students can comprehend on their first read of it at home,” he said. “I require that at-home reading with workbook entries due at the start of each class. After checking for understanding, I am left with the majority of every class period to spend on applying content from the readings and problem-solving in small groups, instead of lecturing material that was already covered in the chapters.”
Stuglin will be officially recognized at the annual Board of Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Atlanta History Center.