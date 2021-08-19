Georgia Highlands College has recently been recognized by several national publications, including for having one of the “Best RN to BSN Programs for 2021” by Intelligent.com.
According to Intelligent.com, the 2021 rankings are calculated through a scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. The website analyzed 162 schools on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list.
The website NursingSchoolHub.com named GHC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program “one of the most affordable in the country.”
In addition, Value Colleges ranked GHC in its listing of Top 10 Online Associate in Political Science.
“If you’re an adult with a family and a job, or if online learning is simply more accessible to you than classroom-based learning, then an online political science degree can help you reach your goals while providing the flexibility that you need,” the Value Colleges editors said in a press release.
In terms of overall price and value, Best Value Schools named GHC one of the “most affordable colleges in Georgia.”
PremiumSchools.org listed GHC as the “best online community college in Georgia.”
“We looked at every community college in the nation that offers some online degrees,” Malcolm Peralty, chief editor of Premium Schools, said. “We then sectioned them by state and compared graduation rates, as well as the average cost of attendance after financial aid was applied.”
University Headquarters ranked GHC No. 8 in the nation for the “Best Affordable Supply Chain Management degree.” GHC offers a Bachelor of Business in Supply Chain Management.