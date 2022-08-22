The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced Monday that Sarah Coakley, provost and chief academic officer at Georgia Highlands College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.
The program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents.
Many sitting community college presidents plan to retire in the next decade, creating vacancies and an opportunity to diversify college leadership. This incoming class of Aspen Presidential Fellows is 70% female, and 54% are people of color. The institutions they represent are diverse, located in 16 states, from small rural colleges to large urban campuses.
The fellows, selected through a competitive process, will work closely with community college presidents, Aspen leaders, and Stanford University faculty over 10 months to learn from field-leading research, define and assess student success at their colleges, and clarify their visions for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.
“The leaders that come through the Rising Presidents Fellowship continually inspire us,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “We are motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and we look forward to supporting their work.”
Rising Presidents Fellows aspire to enter a college presidency within five years of completing the fellowship. The program is supported through The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation College Futures Foundation, Joyce Foundation, and JPMorgan Chase.