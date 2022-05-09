GHC nursing program celebrates 50th graduating class

The nursing program at Georgia Highlands College will be celebrating the 50th graduating class at the 2022 commencement set for May 12.
The commencement will be held on the Floyd campus in Rome with three separate ceremonies taking place throughout the day. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the nursing pinning/commencement ceremony beginning at 2PM.
Shortly after GHC opened the 233-acre Floyd campus on U.S. Highway 27 in 1971, the nursing program was founded.
In the fall, the college’s new nursing program began with 100 students enrolled under Belen Nora's leadership. Like so many years throughout the history of the nursing program, the college announced in 1991 that 100% of graduates passed their licensure exam on their first attempt, establishing a tradition of academic success.
Additionally, in 1999, the nursing program was awarded the Regents Teaching Excellence Award, and in 2015, 21 students became the college’s first baccalaureate graduates when they received their bachelor’s degrees in nursing from GHC.
The nursing program has long been praised nationally as one of the ‘best affordable’ nursing degree programs in the country.
During the 2 p.m. ceremony for the 50th graduating nursing class, Rebecca ‘Becca’ Maddox will give the commencement address. Maddox is a Professor Emerita and the Former Director of Nursing at GHC.