Georgia Highlands College has appointed Lisa Jellum as the new dean of Health Sciences. Lisa will oversee the School of Health Sciences which includes Dental Hygiene, Kinesiology and Wellness and Nursing.
She holds an Ed.D. from the University of West Georgia with a concentration in Education Media and Technology. In addition to a Master of Science in Sport, Fitness and Recreation Management, Jellum also holds a bachelor’s in Health and Human Performance from Montana State University Billings.
Jellum started her academic career as a visiting assistant professor at Rocky Mountain College in Billings Montana. In 2010, she started at GHC as an instructor of physical education before transitioning to physical education coordinator and later Chair of Kinesiology.
“I would like to continue to grow the highly successful programs in Health Sciences and make sure everyone in our service areas knows how amazing our students are when they enter the work force,” she said, adding that what she loves most about GHC is the opportunity to “change family trees” with a college degree.
The School of Health Sciences offers a variety of degree options for students who are seeking to make a difference in the rapidly changing field of health.
The school provides innovative courses to train future healthcare providers in dental hygiene and nursing as well as other health science and management programs.
Students are exposed to state-of-the-art laboratory, simulation and clinical settings.
Graduates are prepared to address complex issues in the current healthcare climate while focusing on the health and well-being of individuals, communities, and global society.