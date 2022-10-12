GHC Foundation welcomes three new members this year to board of trustees

The full GHC Foundation, Inc: The GHC Foundation has been committed to supporting the college since 1973. The Foundation is driven to enhance education, to create opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to succeed, and to expand the horizons of GHC.
Gayland Cooper, Sally Platt and Cindy Williams joined the Georgia Highlands College Foundation as trustees this year.
Gayland Cooper was appointed to the GHC Foundation Board of Trustees in January of 2022. Spending 40 years working in public education with roles ranging from high school science teacher to principal to Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent for Rome City Schools, Gayland Cooper says he and his late wife, Barbara Cooper, have always wanted to serve their hometown of Cedartown and the Northwest Georgia Region.
Sally Platt was appointed to the GHC Foundation Board of Trustees in January 2022. She comes from Marietta and most recently served as a Registered Nurse for 33 years, retiring from the Scottish Rite campus of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in 2009. Platt said the more she has learned about GHC, the more she has wanted to become involved and become a champion for students and the GHC Foundation, saying the affordability and quality of programs offered by the college should make the institution a “first choice” for anyone seeking a college degree.
Cindy Williams was appointed to the GHC Foundation Board of Trustees in April 2022. She also serves as the CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce.
“In my role as a trustee," she said, "it is my desire to serve the outstanding faculty, staff, and students of GHC. Throughout my tenure, I hope to enhance the awareness of GHC, increase access to financial and capital resources, and connect the college with external stakeholders who may prove to be valuable partners in the Bartow County community.”