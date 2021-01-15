Berry College has named a new dean for the Evans School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.
Gabriel Barreneche, Associate Dean for Advising and Professor of Spanish at Rollins College, was chosen after a national search and will begin at Berry on July 1.
“I look forward to supporting the Evans faculty in their efforts to provide students with a top-notch 21st century liberal arts education at Berry,” Barreneche said.
Barreneche received his B.A. in Spanish and international studies from Boston College. After completing his undergraduate degree, he moved to San Diego and worked in a housing program for migrant farm workers through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. Barreneche went on to complete his M.A. and Ph.D. in Hispanic languages and literatures at the University of California, Los Angeles.
He joined Rollins College in 2003. He has taught courses in Spanish language, and Latin American and Spanish literature and culture, and has integrated service-learning and study abroad into his pedagogy.
Barreneche has published 11 articles in peer-reviewed journals and co-edited a book, on topics ranging from contemporary Latin American literature, service learning, educational technology and language learning.
Current Evans School Dean Thomas “Tom” D. Kennedy joined Berry in 2007. Kennedy, author of the recent book, "Performing a Christian Life: God and the Good Life" (Cascade Books), will continue to teach courses in philosophical and Christian ethics as he completes a companion volume.