Floyd Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on latest scientific information.
The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
Floyd is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll which mandates that hospitals meet specific criteria that improve adherence to medication,, provide early follow-up care and coordination, and enhance patient education.
Floyd earned the Get With The Guidelines award by meeting specific quality achievement measures which evaluate proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health.
“Floyd is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-HF initiative,” said Lee Clevenger, Floyd’s Director of Critical Care and Cardiovascular Services. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
“We are pleased to recognize Floyd Medical for their commitment to heart failure care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., National Chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. To learn more about heart failure care provided at Floyd, visit www.floyd.org/heart.